A pickup struck a house Tuesday afternoon at 602 Nelson Ave. but no injuries were reported.
The pickup driver was eastbound about 3:50 p.m. on East Stayton Avenue, drove through a stop sign and into the yard of Jennifer Williams’ house and struck the support beam on the front porch, said Sgt. William Bernard, of the Victoria Police Department.
I am a born and bred Texan hailing from Goliad, but have spent the past 10 years in Austin, Italy, Botswana and everywhere in between. I love having the opportunity to reconnect with my roots to tell important stories in the crossroads region.
