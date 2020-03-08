People walk around the downtown area as they check out Crossroad residents’ automobiles during Cars and Coffee, a monthly event at Vela Farms. Crossroads Cruisers Car Club president Roy Gutierrez started the event with Vela Farms last year in hopes of bringing more life to the downtown area while also allowing car owners to show off their vehicles to the public. “It’s a family event that doesn’t cost anything,” Gutierrez said.
Butch Tulbert and Chad Heibel look under the hood of a 1955 Ford F-100 at DeLeon Plaza for Cars and Coffee, a monthly event for car enthusiasts to check out different vehicles owned by Crossroads residents.
Butch Tulbert and Chad Heibel look under the hood of a 1955 Ford F-100 on DeLeon Plaza for Cars and Coffee, a monthly event for car enthusiasts to check out different vehicles owned by Crossroads residents.
A century-old downtown structure that once served many functions but stood empty since Hurricane Harvey is about to get a new purpose.
Vela Farms restaurant will move two blocks from its current location on Deleon Plaza into the building across from City Hall, the 100-year-old Victoria Hardware Co. building, where 77901 Wine Bar had served up spirits.
