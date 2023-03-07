The Victoria community was out in full force in downtown Victoria Saturday afternoon, enjoying a wide range of vendors as part of Mother Cluckers Downtown’s celebration of the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence and the state’s founding.
However, this event is one of many put on by the private organization in partnership with the city of Victoria with the aim of growing the downtown space.
Throughout the day Saturday, about 4,000-5,000 people came to the downtown area to see the various vendors and listen to live music, said Jennifer Heibel, Mother Cluckers co-owner.
What would otherwise be a quiet day in the downtown area was instead filled with people enjoying DeLeon Plaza, families getting caricatures drawn of themselves and residents seeing what unique items they could find among the vendors.
The driving force behind this partnership is Mother Cluckers Downtown themselves. They have events scheduled through November.
“When we started opening the store (here), (the) Main Street (Program) came to us wanting to partner with us. They want us to help with the Christmas event, and that’s what started it all,” Heibel said.
Heibel previously used to hold such vendor events on her homestead for the last three years, so it was a natural fit, she said.
“When we go to other cities, we always see they have a thriving downtown,” she said. “Victoria’s downtown has been a ghost town for so long and we wanted to do this down here because we want to help Victoria grow.”
The events Mother Cluckers puts on help bring both business and people to the downtown area that otherwise wouldn’t be there, Heibel said. The response was so great that she had to turn away vendors because there was only so much space they could use.
“It’s amazing that there are people who don’t know these stores exist and will later come back downtown and support them after this,” she said.
The greatest benefit these events have is that they allow the Main Street Program to focus on other priorities away from event planning, said Kate Garcia, Victoria’s Main Street manager.
“This is their expertise, and they come up with great ideas (for events),” Garcia said. “Jennifer coming in allows us to shift to other items on the master plan that maybe aren’t being done right now.
“They are allowing us to focus on other items on the master plan that need to be accomplished and really broaden our scoop,” she said. “Our scoop was so small because we had such a small staff and downtown events were just starting.”
Among these issues that Main Street can focus on addressing include expanding parking in the area and the DeLeon Plaza expansion, Garcia said.
“Look at how many people (Saturday) that are putting money into our local economy right now,” Heibel said.
The Main Street program is an incredible asset to businesses downtown and Heibel is happy to help free up to program to address other needs in the downtown area, she said.