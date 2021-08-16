Susan Martinez, 57, co-owner of Ventura’s Tamales, takes out corn tacos in the kitchen of Ventura’s Tamales. They offer taco specials — Taco Tuesdays for chicken tacos and Taco Wednesdays for beef tacos.
Ventura’s Tamales will break ground for their second location in a private ceremony at the end of the month.
The new location, at 6202 Nursery Drive in Victoria, will be larger, feature more parking and provide guests a better dining experience, Robert Royer, marketing and human resources director of Ventura’s Tamales, said Monday.
