Ventura’s Tamales will break ground for their second location in a private ceremony at the end of the month.

The new location, at 6202 Nursery Drive in Victoria, will be larger, feature more parking and provide guests a better dining experience, Robert Royer, marketing and human resources director of Ventura’s Tamales, said Monday.

Cody covers the business beat for the Advocate. He can be reached at (361) 580-6504 or cbaird@vicad.com

Business Reporter

Cody grew up in Point Comfort and graduated from Calhoun High School before moving on to the Air Force and Texas A&M University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

