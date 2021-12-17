Volunteers filled six shopping carts full of Play-Doh, board games, puzzles, Nerf guns and all manner of other toys at H-E-B plus! Thursday.
Volunteers from Victoria's Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the VFW Auxiliary raised around $2,000 to purchase gifts for Toys for Tots, said Shirley Vatter, president of the auxiliary group.
"We were going to just donate money to the Toys for Tots program," Vatter said. But when a Toys for Tots representative asked the veteran groups to purchase the toys instead, they voted to do as Toys for Tots requested and held the shopping spree.
The group piled toys high into the shopping carts, making sure to grab toys that targeted a range of ages and interests, said Albert Maddox, 57, the junior vice commander of the VFW post.
The VFW auxiliary raised money to purchase toys through a weekly bake sale held on Wednesday nights, when the VFW raised money through weekly hamburger sale held on the same night.
According to the Toys for Tots website, the charity began in 1947 when Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks and his unit collected and distributed 5,000 toys. To date, Toys for Tots have delivered 604 million toys. On average, the program delivers 18 million toys to 7 million children annually.
