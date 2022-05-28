As the Army edged away from operations in Iraq, Sgt. Albert Maddox, 57, took part in Operation New Dawn, which was the official end to Operation Iraqi Freedom and combat operations by the U.S. forces in Iraq.

As a tank mechanic attached to the 1st Cavalry Division, he and a driver were in a wrecker when they traveled over an explosive buried in the middle of the road.

"It was a big surprise," Maddox said. "We were doing convoy security and we did not detect it."

Following the explosion, Maddox's driver, who also sustained injuries, provided care to him. Maddox suffered injuries that left him 100% disabled, with five major back surgeries due to to repair six damaged vertebras.

He retired from the Army after 20 years of service and said he is glad to be back in his home state with his wife Michelle and daughter Ciara, 16.

Maddox said he looks forward to Memorial Day each year and the appreciation he is shown here.

"I get a lot of thank-yous, hugs and handshakes," Maddox said. "Every war is different. After Vietnam, people were spit on and called baby killers."

During the Operation New Dawn, the remaining 50,000 U.S. service members in Iraq conducted stability operations and focused on advising, assisting and training the Iraqi Security Forces. A bomb that struck Maddox's vehicle was IED, or improvised explosive device, which often are constructed of conventional military explosives, such as artillery shells attached to detonating mechanisms.

The 1st Cavalry Division provides combat-ready forces capable of conducting land operations anywhere in the world on short notice, according to the Army. The 50,000 troops remaining were required to leave Iraq by Dec. 31, 2011, under an agreement between the U.S. and Iraqi governments.

Retired Col. Mike Petrash, who served with the 1st Cavalry in Vietnam, said the unit gave the American military the means to respond quickly.

"In a global situation, it's a quick-reaction force," Petrash said. "It was intended for scouting, but able to respond if needed."

Memorial Day is observed on Monday. The National Moment of Remembrance Act, which was adopted in December 2000, encourages every American to pause each Memorial Day at 3 p.m. local time, to remember the men and women who died in service to our nation.

In addition to any federal observances, Major League Baseball games usually come to a stop during the Moment of Remembrance.

Memorial Day is celebrated in late May because that's when flowers are likely to be blooming across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In Victoria County, Warrior's Weekend organizers will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday, at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive. Boy Scouts will perform a flag retirement ceremony, a roll call honoring Golden Crescent (Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties) veterans killed in action since World War I and hear taps in memory of those veterans.

Taps is typically the bugle call performed at military funerals and the annual Memorial Day wreath ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, D.C.