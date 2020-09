More Information

Complete statement from Keith Weiser, attorney for Daniel Dwayne Brazil:

"I cannot speak to how the agencies involved in the prosecution of this case perceived the strength of the evidence. However, from the defense's perspective, the case appeared to have several evidence problems, and as a result, Mr. Brazil was ready and willing to go to trial on the murder charge. What the public is reluctant to understand or accept concerning our system of justice — particularly close friends and relatives of victims — is that the ultimate question is not: 'Did the person do it'? The question is: 'Can the State prove it'. These are very different perspectives. We often read of persons who have been in prison for years or decades, who are later found to not have committed the crime. In those instances, the persons did not do it, but the state was able to prove it. If the case had gone to trial, and Mr. Brazil had been found not guilty of murder, there would still be those who rail against the system. But until a better system is created, we all must work within it to the best we can."