Corpus Christi and Victoria are the areas where the average number of new cases is growing the fastest when adjusted for population, according to researchers based in Corpus Christi.
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christ COVID-19 Modeling Task Force has found that the two South Texas cities are leading the state when it comes to the average number of new cases per capita in the past week.
The modeling task force was formed to help analyze and project the spread of the new coronavirus in Corpus Christi and Nueces County, but the researchers have compared their local data to other cities, counties and regions throughout the state.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.