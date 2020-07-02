Victoria among fastest growing areas for new cases

New cases of COVID-19 are growing rapidly in Corpus Christi and Victoria, according to researchers at Texas A&M University — Corpus Christi.

 Contributed

Corpus Christi and Victoria are the areas where the average number of new cases is growing the fastest when adjusted for population, according to researchers based in Corpus Christi.

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christ COVID-19 Modeling Task Force has found that the two South Texas cities are leading the state when it comes to the average number of new cases per capita in the past week.

The modeling task force was formed to help analyze and project the spread of the new coronavirus in Corpus Christi and Nueces County, but the researchers have compared their local data to other cities, counties and regions throughout the state.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

