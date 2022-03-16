The Crossroads is home to many markets and bazaars, but there are none quite like the one at Raven’s Garden.
The Ostara and the Spring Equinox Celebration is the third “night market” hosted by the garden. At the nocturnal event, visitors can hang out, socialize and peruse the eclectic wares from about a dozen local vendors selling everything from one-of-a-kind art to taxidermy to handcrafted fabric bags.
“You are sipping and shopping under the stars,” said Brandee Bratton, owner of Raven’s Garden and organizer for the market. Ostara and the Spring Equinox Celebration is 6-11 p.m. Saturday at Raven’s Garden, 104 E. Rio Grande St. in Victoria.
The event takes its name from Ostara, one of six festivals from the ancient Wheel of the Year calendar. Ostara, which is from Saturday to Tuesday, is a time to mark the vernal equinox and celebrate the rebirth, growth and life of springtime. Ostara is derived from “Ēostre,” the name of a Germanic goddess of springtime.
Think of it as a “more natural way of celebrating spring,” Bratton said.
Raven’s Garden, a Victoria herb garden and apothecary, has hosted two similar seasonal celebrations since opening in 2021. Both were a success by all accounts and attracted at least a couple hundred people, said Bratton, who admits she was too busy during the events to keep a precise count.
Bratton has partnered with Schroeder Hall in Goliad County to bring live music to Saturday’s night market as well as Rusty Hook Winery, of Port Lavaca, for drinks. Rusty Hook will offer a special ambrosia wine cocktail, and Schroeder Hall has arranged a performance by Reagan Quinn, an Austin-based singer-songwriter not unlike a young Dolly Parton.
Bratton will perform tarot readings at a booth.
All this, and more, will take place in Raven’s Garden, which Bratton said will feature plenty of seating, a fireplace, fire pit and magical atmosphere perfect for spending a Saturday night with friends or that special someone.
The garden is host to all sorts of fragrant and healing herbs although most are still dormant because of the ongoing cold weather this winter. There’s chamomile for sleeping better, lemon balm for anxiety and holy basil for acclimating to new situations among many, many others.
The apothecary uses those herbs and more to promote clients’ emotional, spiritual and physical health, she said. Those products and more are for sale at Raven’s Garden.
For a few years, the garden was just the backyard for Cryo Depot, a business owned by Bratton and her husband Joe Bratton that offers cryotheraphy. But Bratton said her eyes were opened after she received a bit of spiritual inspiration.
The garden was simply too beautiful to keep to herself, she said.
“We have to share this with the community,” she said. “My spirit ... got a message. I needed to do this market.”
After all, Bratton and her husband have always believed in giving back to their community.
Previously, they organized half marathons and other athletic events. But Bratton said the garden and its night market have allowed her to realize that dream in a new and exciting way.
“It’s important to us,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.