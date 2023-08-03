The Victoria area has seen a dramatic increase in syphilis infection cases as the Victoria County Public Health Department has seen two to three times the diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections compared to previous years.
The increase in STIs is part of a trend nationally, which has seen diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis that have put a strain on the supply of Bicillin, an injectable antibiotic that treats those diseases.
"Although we don’t track every case in the county, based on what we have seen in our clinic, we estimate that rates have doubled or even tripled in the last year to year and a half," said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director noting this doesn't include data from private physicians and Department of State Health Services.
Nationally chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have seen a sizeable increases since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with syphilis hitting its highest levels in 70 years.
Syphilis is a bacterial STI that results in the development of painless sores at the point of sexual contact, body rashes, fatigue, fever and, if left untreated long-term, can damage the brain, nervous system and other internal organs, according to the CDC.
The pandemic, according to the CDC, has likely impacted the increase in cases as testing for STIs became much less common, with resources focused on addressing COVID-19 and stay at home orders.
Populations typically most affected by the disease include adolescents and people ages 15-24, gay or bisexual men, people who are pregnant and some minority groups, according to the CDC.
However, locally, those testing positive for syphilis have been across all populations, Gonzales said.
"There is no specific demographic besides those that are taking part in unprotected sex, which are more affected than others," he said. "People have become lax at using protective measures. Since HIV treatment has improved over the years, people aren’t as concerned as they should be with STIs in general."
The disease spreads through sex, blood, and direct contact with a lesion, Gonzales said. Infected pregnant women can also spread the infection to their unborn baby.
While nationally, there is a shortage of Bicillin, the department still has a good supply to treat the disease, he said.
"We have a good supply at this time, but we have been instructed by CDC to prioritize allocations for pregnant women," Gonzales said. "Condom use during sexual activity is the most important protective measure. It is also important to avoid contact with chances (lesions)."
If someone feels they have an STI they can schedule a test at the Victoria County Public Health Department by visiting the health department's website or calling 361-578-6281