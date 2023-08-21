Around 30 Victoria Ballet Theatre dancers learned some new moves from an accomplished alumna Sunday afternoon.
Shaina Branfman Baira returned to the Ballet Academy of South Texas with her husband Bryan Baira. The couple directs the traveling dance theater company BAIRA MVMNT PHLOSPHY, which promotes choreographic movement as a way to better connect to self and to others.
This year, the Bairas were nominated for the Oustanding "Breakout" Choreographer award at the Bessies, an awards show recognizing New York City-area dancers.
Next month the company will perform at the first event of the Victoria Ballet Theatre's 40th season.
"For the past 10 years, we've been developing a system we call movement philosophy," Shaina said. "It's certainly dance, our background is in dance, but it is also movement training for non-dancers."
Bryan said the philosophy can help its practitioners improve their physical wellness.
"Whether you are performer, businessperson, or if you're recovering from an injury, this has a lot of applications today," he said.
During a two-hour class, dancers between the ages of 12 and 18 stepped, turned and rolled to choreographed movements involving both the lower and upper body. Sometimes the performers would pair up to complete a sequence.
"It's a different technique, generally not something they generally do day-to-day," Shaina, who trained in classic ballet growing up, said.
Victoria Ballet Theatre Executive Director Brenda Tally said the program is showcasing the work of some of its alumni this year in order to recognize the legacy of dance in Victoria and beyond.
"In a rural area, (the local dancers) don't have a lot of exposure to what other artists are working on," Tally said. "We do bring in guest artists all the time, but I think it's especially powerful to meet someone who grew up in the same program they did."
Shaina said she appreciated the opportunity to teach her techniques in the program she was once part of.
"It's so helpful to have a tether here, back to where I'm from," Shania said.