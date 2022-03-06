Ellison High, 17, stood on stage at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts and leaned on a barre. The dancer worked her way through her warmups as though she were preparing for any other performance, but the truth was that Sunday's performance was anything but ordinary.
In just over an hour, High would step onstage and dance in the final show of the company's season. It would also be her final show with the company before she graduates and moves on to college. It was also her first show performing as the lead dancer.
"This is my first time being the main girl, which is super exciting," High said. "I think it's just been cool to see my hard work pay off since the age of 2."
Victoria Ballet Theatre's 38th season came to a close with their performance "Coppelia" Sunday.
"Coppelia," a comedic ballet, is a great way to highlight the age group of dancers at the company, said Brenda Tally, artistic director for the ballet.
High, the latest in a long line of dancers in her family, is an ideal dancer to lead the show, Tally said.
As the season closes, the dancers in the company will go on to a regional dance convention and continue to train for next season's performances.
"Coppelia" is one of Tally's favorite ballets to perform because of its comedic elements.
"You see a lot of the acting and the personality but a ton of skill as well," she said. "It's funny for anyone, from age 3 to who knows. Everyone finds it hilarious."
Sometimes when you go to ballet the show can be just dance, said Thom Clower, artistic director of Dallas' Ballet Ensemble of Texas.
"There's plenty of story in this," he said. "These little dancers are actors, too, and we're proud of what they're doing."
Because the company's dancers are in the age range of the characters in the ballet, it's a great way to highlight the talent they have, Tally said.
"For 'The Nutcracker,' we hire professionals from Houston Ballet usually to come dance," she said. "This ballet is all our company."
The exception to that is in the male dancers, Tally said, because the boys at the company are so young. Instead, the male roles were filled by dancers from Dallas who came to Victoria with Clower.
"I came and staged (the ballet) and taught everybody their roles," said Clower, 61, who also performs in the ballet as Dr. Coppélius.
Staging a ballet is done by experts of the piece who can teach the choreography to the dancers.
Clower first performed in "Coppelia" as a side character, then the lead before he began staging it in 1981.
Heading into the final performance of the season, High is an ideal leader for the company's dancers, Tally said.
"She's just a great example of grace and kind and humility," she said. "And work. She works hard. She's one of those kids who stays after to work on things."
High said she is the last of four sisters to perform with the company.
"As soon as I could get into dance classes, my mom put me in," she said. "Since the age of 2, VBT has always been in my life."
High said she plans to attend Texas A&M University after graduating high school where she wants to study political science, but she'll continue to dance.
"I also going to be minoring in dance," she said. "I want to keep dancing ... It's such a big part of my life. This will be my last show, and I can't imagine just stopping tomorrow."
Next week, the company will travel to Dallas to participate in a regional dance festival put on by Regional Dance America, Tally said. There, they will attend dance classes during the day and perform at night.
Two of the company's students choreographed performances that were selected to be performed at the festival, Tally said. A performance High choreographed was among them.
"It gets to be performed in front of a bunch of master teachers and a bunch of awesome dancers, so it's really exciting," High said.
