Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 54F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 54F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.