Filmmaker Joshua Shultz, whose movie "Americana" won the top spot at the inaugural Viva Texas Film Festival last year, began creating on Wednesday one of several music videos he's shooting in Victoria.

The music videos' performer is local artist, children's author and musician Karissa Winters, who also serves as local lead of the Innovation Collective in Victoria. Her latest song, "Adore," is the video's subject. The song, from the album "Outta This World," began airplay on the radio on Tuesday, Valentine's Day.

Other videos will be made by performers he plans to fly in for Victoria shoots. They'll be produced at places around Victoria, like downtown, perhaps some parks and outside businesses. Locals will be used in some videos as extras, Shultz said.

Winters was all ready for her debut video. Her makeup was done by local artist Mike Michael and her wardrobe by Jade & Madalynn Bridal Boutique in Victoria. Her earrings were from Jacob Lane Designs, owned by Raquel Cruze of Victoria.

"She actually helped style me and pick the dresses for my music video," Winters said. "So that was really cool, you know, because I wanted to have obviously a local store, and so that's really cool."

Her video was recorded after a few others, she and Shultz said. Winters said he filmed videos for the Staudt Brothers and Stephanie Ross. "I wanted them to get theirs done first because I knew how excited they were, and I just wanted this. It's once again it's like I want them to shine because I want to show off my city and the amazing people here."

Shultz said he'd shot five videos in Victoria for local entertainers prior to Winters', and there are several more to come. "

He said Wednesday he hopes the exposure brings "millions of eyeballs onto the town, you know, make Victoria more well known."

His exposure to Victoria began after entering "Americana" in the film festival and then winning. The community welcomed Shultz and his cast and crew to the city and he said he developed an affinity for the community.

"It's such an incredibly beautiful town," he said. "Like, I walk around and see these old buildings that are, you know, as an artist, my mind's blown.

"But then, my interaction with the people here has been so welcoming and kind, and it's like a slice of heaven. You know, someone growing up in LA, where we are the melting pot of many different types of people and different types of personalities. It's great to find a town that is not only super kind and welcoming but excited and celebrating the arts."

After Winters' music video is shot, Shultz is taking a long weekend trip to Washington state to record a live performance by the subject of his next Victoria video: the Seattle band MxPx.

"With a music video, you have to shoot a live performance where they just play a track," he said. "So, I have to fly up there to shoot their performance, which we'll then edit into the acting aspect of it" — filmed in Victoria.

"A music video is kind of like a short film," he explained. "So it's like a whole story, right? With acting, and then we'll edit in shots of the band singing. So, I'm going to Seattle. And then, actors are coming in, and we have like, locations and art directors and actors and lighting and props and shooting a whole mini movie."

He said some portions will be filmed in a downtown recording studio, some at J. Welsh Farms, some at a hospital out of the area and some of it using an ambulance. "And I still need to find a few more locations."

Those shots in Victoria will be filmed late next week. Shultz said he's flying in a couple from California to perform in the video, model Volodymyr Pielikh, formerly of Ukraine, and his wife Brianna Peeples, also a model. They will play a married couple in the video, which will have three story lines.

For her video, Winters said it's possible a helicopter touching down on the roof of a downtown building may be used, depending on outdoor conditions. The studio portion recorded on Wednesday was shot in black and white.

After the recording, Winters described her elation at the experience.

"It was amazing and surreal," she said. "It is something I've wanted to do my entire life since I was little. My dad had an awesome music video that was on the Country Music Network and did very well, and a song on the charts, so I always looked up to that. I'm mostly excited to see it all come to fruition. When I wrote this song I had envisioned this happening and well here we are."

As for future filming, some might involve a helicopter, if the weather cooperates. "That's what we're waiting on. … I've been praying on it. I'm like, come on, let me have the helicopter because that's really cool."

Even without a helicopter, the video is bound to be "cool."

It will be included in her set when she performs at the South by Southwest conference and festival in Austin next month.

And, depending upon whose eyes her video falls, Winters may just have a hit on her hands.