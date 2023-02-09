The Bed Bath & Beyond in Victoria’s north side is one of the over 200 locations the company is closing.
A store manager for the location on 7808 Zac Lentz Parkway confirmed the store is closing, but declined to comment further. The store’s website does not mention the closure, but a “Store Closing” sign was posted on a window Thursday afternoon.
“We have been conducting a comprehensive, store-by-store analysis of our portfolio to ensure we can grow profitably while best serving our customers,” a company spokesperson said in an email to the Victoria Advocate. “As such, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Victoria location. We previously shared this information with our valued Associates.”
Store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 13 other stores in Texas, according to a list from the company.
After the closures, the closest Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be in Corpus Christi, San Antonio or Houston.
“While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one,” the spokesperson said, “customers can shop online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app.”
The chain reported it raised over $1 billion to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Sales were projected to fall by 30% to 40% during the first quarter of 2023, but “sequential, quarterly sales improvement thereafter.”