CUERO — Before Jesus Christ's crucifixion, which marks the celebration for Easter weekend, he held the last supper with his apostles, where he humbled himself by washing and kissing their feet.
In the spirit of that moment, Bishop John Cahill of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria washed the feet of prisoners on Thursday in much the same way Jesus did, but for the first time he held the service at the Clarence N. Stevenson Unit state prison.
"Pope Francis does this, Jesus did this," Cahill said. "It's a reminder that Jesus came to serve all of us."
The experience reminds those of the Catholic faith to humble themselves and brings to mind everything Jesus stood for and that everyone deserves forgiveness, he said.
Cahill has previously done baptism and confirmations in prisons, but he's never engaged in the ceremonial washing of feet until this Holy Thursday.
As the Mass went on, the message to those in attendance was that Jesus, despite how high a pedestal he’s on, cares about all his children.
"Jesus wants to tell each one of us, 'I know your name,'" Cahill said.
Cahill washed and kissed the feet of 10 inmates and two staff members, with Deacon Alfonso Moreno, from Gonzales.
"It's very emotional," Cahill said.
The first person Cahill washed the feet of during the Mass was prisoner Cliff Tribble, 63, who has been in Stevenson for 6½ years for driving while intoxicated.
When Tribble first heard Cahill was coming to perform the service, it surprised him, and, with the dreary weather, he even asked whether it was still going to happen, Tribble said.
Overall, the experience was moving for Tribble, he said.
"It's pretty amazing," Tribble said. "It leaves you with a good feeling inside. I feel blessed."
After the washing of feet and servicing of communion, the skies outside the gym-turned-Catholic church poured out and then cleared, as those in attendance left after the altar was cleared to symbolize Jesus being turned over to be crucified.
Cahill said it was appropriate, given the events of the day and the cleansing symbol of water.
"Sometimes these things happen where you think he's there with us," he said.