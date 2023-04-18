In late March, Jennifer Rubio was preparing to move her restaurant Water Well Cafe 361 from Goliad to Victoria.
But a fire, possibly caused by electrical issues, put that move on hold. It destroyed her business, warped shelves, cracked and charred silverware, shattered plates and bowls, and burned supplies.
But her despair soon turned to hope as members of the Victoria business community stepped in to help her. They donated restaurant supplies and money. In one case, a business even opened its kitchen to them.
Before the fire, the cafe, which specializes in Americana food. was set to move to its new Main Street location on April 1, Rubio said.
"I lost a lot," Rubio said. "In that moment, I didn't know what to do. I was as shocked as everyone else because you don't see that in your plan — a fire, but the blessing was nobody got hurt."
The Victoria business community did what it could to help support the new business, donating more than $2,500 to the business, she said.
Help came from Sweet Fountainz, which opened their kitchen to the cafe. Bravo Honda donated money to help the business. Rubio’s landlord, Keith Moore, donated plates to the restaurant.
"The community support has been amazing," Rubio said. "With this community that has rallied behind me, my team, my family has been amazing. People I don't even know have asked me what I need."
But business leaders said the help came because they are a community.
"It's hard sometimes being a business owner, especially when you are struck by something like that unexpected. It's definitely nice to know there are people who understand and are willing to help," said Alex Flores, Bravo Auto Group owner.
Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective Victoria community lead, put out a call on social media to support the new downtown business and is happy with how the community turned out for the cafe.
"It shows how amazing our community is and how there's really been a movement to step up and support one another. There's been a huge shift toward having a growth mindset mentality where businesses are realizing that by helping someone else, even in a like business, it won't make your business less," Winters said. "I'm really glad to see us getting back to our roots of what makes Victoria great, the kind, compassionate people we have in this community."
While Rubio doesn't have an exact date for when her business will open, she's thankful for everyone's help. She does plan to pay that kindness forward with her restaurant through area nonprofits like Christ's Kitchen.
"I'm not one to ask for help," Rubio said. "It's truly humbling."