For 75 years, Riverside Stadium has been part of the Victoria community, and with baseball season winding down, Victoria Parks & Recreation celebrated on Saturday the stadium that has stood the test of time.

Over the years, the park has seen several teams and numerous players, from youth baseball to high school to college and even the defunct Victoria Rosebuds, who won the Texas League championship in 1959 and was a minor league affiliate of the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers.

“It’s celebrating the history and today it is also celebrating the future of baseball and softball,” said Kimberly Zygmant, Victoria Parks & Recreation assistant director.

On Friday, Parks & Recreation hosted an opening ceremony for its celebration along with a home run derby.

On Saturday, it was the youth’s time to shine with youth baseball and youth softball teams put on short scrimmages. Those who weren’t playing got to participate in various activities from a wiffle ball home run derby, where contestants tried to bunt a ball to score points, and a dizzy bat sprint to first base. Children also had bounce houses to play in.

Zygmant hopes the showcase of the stadium generates interest in the sport and encourages people to get active.

“This was the home of baseball in this area of Texas,” she said. “It’s just a nice iconic stadium that so many people have played at over the years.”

One person looking to be part of the future of the stadium was Victoria resident Jayk Garcia, 14, whose father and grandfather have played there.

On Friday, Garcia won the home run derby against people much older than him.

“It’s what I do. I had to show out,” Jayk said.

Jayk has played at the stadium before, but he hopes to get the chance to hit a home run at the stadium in a Game 1 day, he said.

“I will (hit a home run), in high school season,” he said.

As time marches forward, the home of baseball in Victoria will look forward to that and hopefully many more memories.

“Here’s to another 75 years,” Zygmant said.