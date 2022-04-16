From “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” to “Baila Esta Cumbia” Main Street was a display of Latin American Culture as hundreds turned out Saturday in downtown Victoria for Casa De Luna’s celebration of the late Tejano artist Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s birthday.
Casa De Luna, an authentic cultural gift and home décor shop, has been open for six weeks and put together the event in that period as a way to honor and share the Latin American culture that influences them. The response to which put people at Casa De Luna in awe.
“I’m definitely speechless, overwhelmed, overjoyed, everything,” said Chris Melendez, Casa De Luna co-owner. “We did not expect this kind of response, but we’re super excited looking forward to next year already.”
Dubbed “Anything for Selena: Season 1,” attendees were dressed like Selena, enjoying food from vendors, with a line out the door of Casa De Luna and danced in the street to Selena’s music as put forth by both a DJ and a Tejano band name Fantazzia covering the artist’s music.
Jazmin Montalvo, owner of Frida Bae, a vendor for Casa De Luna, helped put the event together with with Melendez and her husband Elias Melendez, Casa De Luna co-owner, as a way of displaying their culture, with Montalvo originally from the Rio Grande Valley and Chris Melendez originally from Peru.
“Our culture is very, very dear to our heart,” Montalvo said. “We wanted to bring some of our culture and our love of our culture here to Victoria. There is such a big Hispanic community and we just wanted to bring that here. … That’s our main purpose with our store as well.”
The event was self-funded by the group, with the cost to put it on ranging between $5,000 and $10,000, they said. Vendors were reaching out to them up to the day before the event to be part of it, including some from outside the area.
When Montalvo and Chris Melendez initially decided they were going to do the event, Elias Melendez was worried about the financial cost, but it was great to see how well it came together, he said.
They choose Selena to represent their culture because the Tejano singer was a fixture in all of their lives, Montalvo said, citing her own passion she had, with Selena posters hanging in her bedroom as a child. She still remembers where she was when Selena was killed in 1995 by the manager of her fan club. She was 23.
“Bringing our culture and our love for Hispanic heritage, it will pay off eventually and just make everyone feel more inclusive in this community, and for us that’s more important,” Montalvo said.
Another notable performance at the event was from Grupo Folklórico de Victoria performing their Folkórico dance on main street for the crowd in attendance.
Stacey Ortiz, the group’s secretary, was happy to have the event. Her three daughters, who are part of the dance group, got to take part in it and she was able to share her love for Selena with them.
“I’ve listened to her since I was a child,” Ortiz said. “Most kids don’t know what their heritage is today, so to be able to share a bit of that through Selena on her birthday is great.”
The Longoria family of Victoria, who attended the event, shared Ortiz’s sentiment.
Alexis Longoria, 29, came out just because it celebrated Selena, who she finds a huge inspiration for the Latin American community, she said. Events like this just make Victoria a bigger community.
“The Hispanic heritage is very important,” Victoria resident Sandra Longoria, 60, said. “There aren’t many opportunities where we get to share our culture like this, and if it’s because Selena’s birthday what better way to do it than with Selena.”
