Round tables were absent at the Victoria Chamber of Commerce’s first luncheon since the pandemic began. Attendees ate prepackaged meals at long, banquet-hall style tables with their chairs spaced more than 6 feet across.
At the last chamber luncheon in March, planning expert Ed McMahon addressed the crowd about attracting tourists to the region by making it culturally distinctive. Although Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, this month’s luncheon speaker, said the Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue is down 86%, it is just one of the many economic issues that have hit the community since the pandemic began.
