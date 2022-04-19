The City of Victoria will spend $2.2 million on studies to see how local water and wastewater systems will be able to withstand hurricanes or flooding.
Tuesday evening, the City Council heard from consultants who told them what type of studies would be needed to be conducted over the next 18 months to bring the sewer and water systems up to a serviceable level.
“There will be more costs coming down the road, but there’s a lot of work to be done,’’ said City Manager Jesús Garza. “It makes sense to find out what our issues are.’’
The funds would come largely from the American Rescue Plan Act. The wastewater monitoring system for the city’s wastewater treatment levels is over 20 years old and was identified as a weak point after Winter Storm Uri. With a more modern system, it could have mitigated some of the issues during the freeze.
A study of the city’s stormwater and sewer systems is to look where stormwater is bleeding into the sewer system and taxing the capacity of the wastewater treatment facilities. The concern was brought to the city’s attention by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
As part of the planned studies, Garver, an multidisciplined environmental firm, has been evaluating the existing systems, said Garver Water Team Leader Greg Swoboda. Garver is expected to design water and wastewater improvement projects, and an engineering evaluation of Victoria’s Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Facility.
To do so, they will study the current capacities of existing pipes and facilities, such as lift stations, towers and wells.
Swoboda said among the problems the current system had was equipment was obsolete. Some were not standardized, and others were not functioning. He added that facility computers had outdated software that was vulnerable to cyber attacks. The proposed improvements should allow routine maintenance at the facilities to be done more quickly and workers to identify where specific problems were.
The improvements would also provide software and hardware redundancy as well as reduce single points of failure in the overall system. This would allow a quicker response time to any problems that arise.
The city also heard from RJN Groups about their study of the inflow and infiltration of the sanitary sewer system, which causes problems when too much stormwater flows into the 1.8 million feet of sewer lines in Victoria. To be able to define which areas in the sewer system will require work, RJN indicated that the city would be broken down into 31 separate sections.
The funds approved Tuesday night would only cover the cost of the studies. The actual cost of the projects would come later.
