The Victoria City Council approved an ordinance designating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone in the downtown area at Tuesday's meeting.
A second and third reading will be required before it goes into effect.
"I want to remind everybody that this is not a tax increase," said City Manager Jesús Garza. "All it does is it simply sets aside future dollars that would come in thanks to property value growth, and we would intentionally set that aside for purposes of downtown."
At the time of creation, the total taxable value of all real property within the zone would become the base value. Taxes collected on that base value each year would continue to go to the general fund. However, as property in the area develops and becomes more valuable, a portion of the taxes collected on property above the base value would go into the tax increment fund.
The reinvestment zone encompasses 210 acres in the downtown area, 139 of which are actual taxable property. The zone will last for 25 years, unless extended or ended early.
"It will generally take two to three years to see some return on the (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone), so this is a marathon not a sprint," said Garza.
The city primarily hopes to spend the funds to supplement the operation of Main Street and fund small scale capital improvement projects and grants to revitalize downtown.
"I think it's a great tool to move the Downtown Master Plan forward," said Councilman Mark Loffgren. "I am 100% behind it."
The Storm Drainage Master Plan update was also approved at Tuesday's meeting. The plan outlines improvements, development and maintenance suggestions that roughly equate to $83.7 million. The plans would not all be carried out at once, but provide a vision and plan for the future.
The Council authorized an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant for a $6.33 million project to build an aquifer storage and recovery system on the north side of town.
The city previously retrofitted a water well on the south side of the city as an aquifer storage and recovery system. The new well on the north side would serve as a back up. The ultimate plan is to have 10 such wells across the city.
"It's not something we need right away," said Ken Gill, city engineer. "It's a long term goal to build our additional water capacity or water supply instead of just relying solely on the river."
The city will not know whether they receive the grant until the end of 2022.
