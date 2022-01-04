The Victoria City Council on Tuesday approved a proposal for a sewer line project with a February 2023 completion date.
The project will replace and rehabilitate sanitary sewer lines, manholes, and sanitary sewer services along Yupon Avenue, Main Street and Circle Street, according to the project summary.
The issue was first discovered in early 2021 when sewer lines on Main Street from Yupon Avenue to Crestwood Street were surcharged due to downstream blockages. Since, city public works staff has conducted routine vacuuming of the main lines to address the issue temporarily.
J&R Contracting Services, Inc. of Victoria, won the contract for the project which will cost about $1,396,647, which will go towards 2,300 and 5,370 feet of 8 and 12 in sewer lines, respectively.
Public Works Director Ken Gill said the projected price tag is the “worst case,” wherein the more severe repairs are needed. That price could change or lower as the project continues.
The council approved the project proposal unanimously. The project is slated to begin next month and has a projected completion date of February 2023.
Gill said traffic should be minimally affected during the construction, saying only one outside lane should be closed at a time when needed.
District 1 Councilmember Rafael DeLaGarza III made the motion to approve the project, stating he has fielded complaints from residents about foul odors in the area due to overflow.
Gill said he had also been contacted about the odor.
The council also approved an interlocal agreement between the city and Victoria County to transfer some flood buyout program applicants to the county’s grant.
Both entities were granted awards from the Community Development Block Grant Hurricane Harvey funding in 2019 for a flood buyout program. That money was to purchase homes in certain areas that were heavily damaged by flooding during the hurricane and in danger of future damage from similar storms or floods.
City Manager Jesús Garza said the city noticed it had more applicants than funding while the county has had the opposite problem. The interlocal agreement will allow the city to shift some of its applicants to the county’s program.
District 4 Councilmember Jan Scott said the agreement between the city and the county was a “logical outcome” and thanked officials for making it work.
“It makes perfect sense,” she said. “Thank you to all of the people involved in brainstorming this.”
