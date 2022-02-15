Victoria City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to issue $5.97 million in utility system revenue bonds Tuesday.
The bonds will be funded through utility based rates and will be used for various utility projects.
These projects include a Main Street sewer line replacement and three designs for utility and street reconstruction projects.
The estimated annual debt the city is expected to pay over the next 20 years is an average of $392,000 annually. The city will pay $7,866,495 at the end of 20 years, after paying the principal and interest.
The city does these types of bonds every year in order to fund projects that are part of the city's five-year Capital Improvements Plan, and the city's bond rating allows for it, said Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza.
The city is not funding some infrastructure projects with bonds because the projects fall outside the city's five-year plan. Some of those projects are expected to be funded with American Rescue Plan funds. Funding from the American Rescue Plan allows the city to fund infrastructure projects that fall outside of the current five-year capital improvements plan.
Other notable action from City Council includes the approval of the renovation of Fire Station 1 and appointing Monica Rodriquez, First Community Bank commercial lender, to the planning commission.
The $2,657,320.34 fire station renovation project was awarded to Victoria-based Lauger Construction Inc. and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
The renovation is being done to bring the station in line with modern standards, particularly the roof, which has been an area of concern for the station even before Hurricane Harvey, said Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
The project will be funded through $1.2 million from the General Fund, $500,000 from the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation, $400,00 from the Water Fund, $212,320.34 from leftover funds from completed projects and $345,000 from the Texas Department of Transportation Overpass Fund.
Council appointed Rodriquez as the new member of the Victoria Planning Commission after the resignation of Adam Daughtrey. The council considered three candidates: Rodriquez, Marc Hinojosa, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry executive director, and Rebecca Spears, a project manager. Rodriquez and Spears both tied at three council votes a piece on the initial vote. On a second vote, council voted 4-3 to appoint Rodriquez.
Rodriquez will serve out the remainder of Daughtrey's unexpired term, which ends August 2024. The commission regulates the planning and subdivision of land within city limits.
Candidates were all highly qualified, and those who weren't selected were encouraged to apply for city commission seats when they become available, Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight said.
