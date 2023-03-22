The Victoria City Council approved the project and financial plans of a downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Tuesday evening.
A TIRZ is an economic development tool used to help aid development in a certain area through property taxes over a certain threshold.
Any taxes collected above the threshold each year will go to a funding pool to pay for downtown improvement projects within the zone.
The downtown TIRZ, formed in 2021, is expected to use property values from that year for the threshold in the district, which is approximately $67.4 million, according to the approved TIRZ project and financing plan. The TIRZ will generate revenue for a 25-year lifespan before the remaining unspent tax revenue goes into general funds.
That money in the TIRZ can be used for redevelopment and renovations within the district, said Danielle Williams, Victoria economic development director.
Other taxing entities contributing to the TIRZ include Victoria College and the Victoria Navigation District.
When discussing the TIRZ, Mayor Jeff Bauknight said he wished Victoria County would also take part, hoping constituents will voice their support to the county to help fund downtown redevelopment.
"The more people we get involved with the TIRZ, the better. That way, we have a better chance of funding the projects that are in that project list," Williams said.
Proposed projects for the TIRZ include a $6.6 million public parking garage, multiple streetscape projects, Americans with Disabilities Act parking improvements, signage improvements and more, according to the final TIRZ project and financing plan.
Not all projects may get funded and could change throughout the lifetime of the TIRZ, Williams said.
Many of the projects listed in the plan are items from the Downtown Master Plan, she said.
"If there are things that come up over the years that (the TIRZ board) wants to add that are eligible items, they can do that, too," Williams said.
The TIRZ will collect its first revenue this summer and Williams expects to let the revenue build for three to five years before accessing it to fund projects at the earliest, she said.
"It really depends on timing and how well the TIRZ does," Williams said.
Many of the projects on the list could go a long way in terms of developing the downtown, particularly signage and bus stop improvements, which are on the less expensive side of the project list, she said.