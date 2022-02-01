The Victoria City Council approved unanimously a new consultation and master plan contract for city facilities.
The $188,968 contract approved by the council authorizes a Facility Condition Assessment Usage Study and master plan to be conducted by Illinois-based FGM Architects in partnership with with local firm Rawley McCoy and Associates.
FGM was selected for their willingness to partner with Rawley McCoy and Associates as it was important to have a local firm, when capable, to take part and they were unable to bid when the city initially put out a request, since the late Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy was still in office at the time, Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said.
Th city need to pursue this long-term plan in order to meet demands, as they can't simply stick departments into the 700 Main Center as facilities become outdated, Garza said.
The consultation and master plan development process will take 12 months. It will be funded through $115,000 from American Rescue Act funds and the remainder through the Texas Department of Transportation Overpass Fund from projects coming in under budget.
A preliminary study was done by FGM architects to make initial recommendations, such as more secure and efficient space for staff and citizens.
The service conducted will go through three phases which will go from February to September. Phase one will examine all facilities and deliver a database of those findings with a list of recommendations for future actions and corresponding budgetary information.
Phase two will focus on optimizing current space and interview city departments on concerns.
Phase three will focus on the development of a master plan and use information from phases one and two to develop short-, mid- and long-term goals and strategies.
The study will coincide with the development of Victoria Public Library’s strategic plan.
