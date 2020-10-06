The signs at the intersection of Main Street and Santa Rosa Street mark part of an area where Danielle Williams, Victoria Main Street Program executive director, said she hopes to see more boutique shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown.
Creating the bustling downtown that Victoria residents long for is impossible without asking a key question, said Danielle Williams, Victoria’s Main Street Program director.
“I don’t know if the community has ever been asked: ‘What do you want in your downtown?’” Williams said ahead of Tuesday’s Victoria City Council meeting. “We have a lot of opportunity in our downtown, and we need to hear specifically what people have in mind to take advantage of that opportunity.”
