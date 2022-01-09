The Victoria City Council will consider the approval of new districts at a special meeting Monday.
The city was required to redraw its districts after the 2020 federal census revealed significant population shifts in the current districts, said City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz.
Council members are scheduled to discuss and consider adopting a new ordinance that would shift the district boundaries.
"The prior districts had become unequal due to population growth in the northern half of the city over the last decade," Gwosdz said. "The 2020 census revealed that the population difference between the largest and smallest council district is now too large."
The federal census showed the largest district, District 3, had a population of 19,368, which is 18.22% above the target population, said Gwosdz. The smallest district, District 1, had a population of 11,643 which is 28.93% below the target population.
The districts' populations are required to be within 10% of a target population of 16,370.
The target population is a theoretical number that represents the number of people that would be in each district if the city's population was distributed evenly between all council districts, Gwosdz said.
The proposed boundaries would reduce District 3's population to 16,941 and increase District 1's population to 15,763.
District 1 is represented by Councilman Rafael DeLaGarza III. District 3 is represented by Duane Crocker.
Monday's meeting marks the second reading of the ordinance. The Council reviewed the ordinance first on Dec. 14 and was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.