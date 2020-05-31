Food for families
Buy Now

Nibra King moves a box of food into the back of a truck during a Food Bank of the Golden Crescent distribution at the Victoria Community Center. Cars lined up in nine rows to feed into two distribution lines on May 22.

 Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com

The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent has seen an almost 50% increase in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The need for food is increasing,” said Robin Cadle, executive director of the food bank on Friday. “And we’ve got to meet the basic needs of our neighbors in need.”

The nonprofit is preparing to move into its new building, which was purchased in 2019, but there's a long, expensive road ahead, Cadle said. The new building will provide almost triple the current refrigeration space, double the warehouse space and more office space, which, because of the pandemic, is all needed.

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.