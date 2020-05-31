Nibra King moves a box of food into the back of a truck during a Food Bank of the Golden Crescent distribution at the Victoria Community Center. Cars lined up in nine rows to feed into two distribution lines on May 22.
The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent has seen an almost 50% increase in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The need for food is increasing,” said Robin Cadle, executive director of the food bank on Friday. “And we’ve got to meet the basic needs of our neighbors in need.”
The nonprofit is preparing to move into its new building, which was purchased in 2019, but there's a long, expensive road ahead, Cadle said. The new building will provide almost triple the current refrigeration space, double the warehouse space and more office space, which, because of the pandemic, is all needed.
