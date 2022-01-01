Victoria City Council will approve an interlocal agreement with Victoria County to transfer some flood buyout program applicants to the county's grant.
Both the city and county were granted awards from the Community Development Block Grant Hurricane Harvey funding in 2019 for a flood buyout program. The purpose of the money was to purchase homes that were heavily damaged by flooding during the hurricane and in danger of future damage from similar storms or floods.
Over the years, it became evident that the city had more applicants than funding, while the county has the opposite problem.
The interlocal agreement will allow the city to shift some of its applicants to the county's program. Any property located within the city that is purchased by the county's grant program will be deeded to the city after the buyout.
Council will also consider authorizing an updated application for a grant from the Economic Development Administration in the amount of $1.58 million. The grant would fund the Riverside Golf Course Greens Renovation project and require a $396,600 match from the city.
The project will improve drainage at the golf course, repave the golf course staging area and add two ADA-compliant golf carts.
