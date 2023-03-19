The Victoria City Council is set to vote on downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone financial and project plans Tuesday.
Proposed projects for the TIRZ include a $6.6 million public parking garage, multiple streetscape projects, Americans with Disabilities Act parking improvements, signage improvements and more, according to the final TIRZ project and financing plan.
The TIRZ, which was first adopted in December 2021 and soon included Victoria College and the Victoria Navigation District, is expected to last 25 years with plans to fund street and parking improvements.
The downtown TIRZ board meets March 3 for the first time and approved the financial and project plan presented by Travis James, TXP Consulting hired consultant, according the council documents.
In other business, the council is set to hold a public hearing on a $98,500 budget amendment to cover the cost of consulting and legal fees for a landfill expansion project.
The funds would cover for the cost of consulting and legal fees for additional notice of deficiencies from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and public meetings, if necessary as the project moves forward, according the agenda item.
The council will also hear annual reports from Parks and Recreation and Communication and Public Affairs.