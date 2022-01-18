Victoria City Council unanimously supported four proposed senior housing projects and waived the building permit fees for each.
The action will help the companies as they apply for low-income housing state tax-credits.
Victoria hasn’t been awarded a 9% tax credit, which provides 70% of a developments equity, since 2007.
“If the tax credits are not approved, the projects essentially don’t go forward,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne. “They could resubmit it again the following year, but it just doesn’t go forward.”
The primary cause for why Victoria hasn’t had a project approved for a 9% tax credit is because Texas’ Qualified Allocation Plan, which set’s the state’s eligibility priorities, has prioritized larger cities due to the job density requirement, which had Victoria projects losing to Corpus Christi in TDHCA’s scoring system in allocation region 10, Etienne said.
City management lobbied the state to change the job density requirement from 1 mile to more than 2 miles to allow Victoria to be more competitive. With that change in requirements the city is hopeful at least one of the projects would be approved, Etienne said.
Victoria has a need for affordable housing as home costs have become less affordable. Hopefully at least one of the projects will be approved by the state and help with the problem, he said.
”Housing has become less and less affordable for seniors as well as working families in Victoria.” “So using the state housing tax program is critical to help increase the supply for seniors and working families,” Etienne said.
The price of a home in Victoria has risen from $178,200 to $226,000 in the last five years, according to Redfin. Median gross rent increased from $823 in 2015 to $1,005 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The city’s goal is to have renters spend no more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.
”Our hope is that one of them would get funded,” Etienne said. “Because there is a need, a great need in the community, for quality, affordable housing.”
The project proposals state that they will offer rents affordable for people at or below 60% of the area’s median income. With the council’s support, the projects’ applications will be sent to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for a competitive 9% housing credit to aid with development.
The area median income for Victoria is $55,968 as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The development with the most units, 100, would be built by FishPond Development, an Austin company with similar facilities in Cuero and Portland. This development would be located on a 2.2-acre lot at 2513 N. Navarro St.
Commonwealth Companies, a Wisconsin-based real estate developer, is proposing to build a new 60-unit facility, The Commons on Primrose, which would be at 108 Primrose St. and 702 Bingham Road.
Realtex Development Corporation, of Austin, is proposing to develop a new 96-unit affordable senior community named The Victorian. It would be at 901 N. John Stockbauer Drive.
KCG Development wants to build a senior multifamily development located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Zac Lentz Parkway and Mallette Drive. The plot is about 9.6 acres and would include 90 units for residents.
A 5th development applying for the 9% tax credit will be brought before the council at a later date, Etienne said.
Ina Spokas, KCG Development vice president of development said she is cheering for all of the projects as someone who supports affordable housing. Spokas said the process of applying for this tax credit can cost more than $50,000 just to apply and ultimately it will come down to the tiebreakers the state uses in its scoring system.
”Of course I would like to win, but if I don’t I’m happy that somebody else could bring housing to Victoria,” Spokas said.
The deadline to apply for the 9% tax credit is March 1 for the 2022 application cycle.
