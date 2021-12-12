The Victoria City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on new Council district boundaries during Tuesday's meeting.
The 2020 census showed that councilmember districts in Victoria were sufficiently unequal in population to require the city to redraw the boundaries.
The proposed map would expand districts 1, 2 and 5, while decreasing the size of districts 3, 4 and 6.
Districts 3, 4, and 6 would have a white population of 57.2%, 42.7% and 49.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, districts 1, 2 and 5 would each have a white population under 30%.
During the meeting, city staff will also present the findings and recommendations of a committee tasked with reviewing the city charter to the council.
In April, the city appointed an ad hoc committee to review the city charter, considering the clarity, effectiveness and appropriateness of each section of the charter, according to the agenda item.
No action will be taken during Tuesday's meeting, but the committee has recommended that Council consider proposing the recommended amendments to the voters at a charter amendment election in May.
The Council will also vote to accept a $70,000 donation from the Cloyde and Ethel Lee Tracy Foundation for improvements to Ethel Lee Tracy. The money would be spent on constructing uniform entry signage for the park as outlined in the recently adopted Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.