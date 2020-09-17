Crossroads Clinical Research is recruiting COVID-19 patients in the region to participate in a nationwide drug trial sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. The drug uses neutralizing antibodies to target the viral spike protein that SARS-CoV-2 uses to gain access to host cells, according to the company.
A Victoria research clinic is looking for local COVID-19 patients for a nationwide trial that will test how well a new drug treats people with the respiratory disease.
Crossroads Clinical Research is recruiting patients with recent COVID-19 diagnoses to participate in an ongoing clinical trial sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. The research company has locations in Victoria and Corpus Christi, and the trial’s investigators plan to enroll at least 15 patients in each location, said Akshay Verma, the clinical research coordinator leading the study's local arm.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
