For the 98th time, families and friends watched as their sons, daughters and peers walked the stage to receive associate's degrees or career certifications at Victoria College's annual spring commencement on Saturday.
Over 700 degree and certificate program graduates were honored at the VISD Fine Arts Center by the college, with 220 participating in the ceremony.
Among them were several first-time college graduates, veterans seeking a career after their service and mothers and fathers looking to make better lives for their families.
Despite the rain on Saturday, families and friend were were undeterred in efforts to see their graduates, with some even crossing the center's drenched parking lot and grounds with their feet unprotected in sandals.
As graduates prepared inside for the ceremony, they were all smiles as the talked with friends, took selfies on their phones and helped each other look just right for the moment they walked the stage.
As the clock struck 10 a.m. Saturday, the graduates walked in to the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance," with most of them first-generation college graduates, each expressing themselves through their motarboards.
Each walked the stage greeted with hoots and hollers as they were congratulated by the college's administration.
Then, they were all college graduates.
The Advocate asked some of the graduates before they walked the stage to name something they were surprised to learn while attending Victoria College. These were their responses:
"It doesn't matter how old you are to get an education. That's what I learned, and people from all walks of life can get one."
— Rose De la Cruz, 35, of Victoria, associates of arts degree. De la Cruz plans to continue her education at the University of Houston-Victoria to finish her bachelor's degree in health care administration.
"I don't know. But overall it was a good experience. I know its tougher than most schools around here. So, be able to go to Victoria College and have this experience. It was worthwhile."
— Aurelio Baes, 20, of Victoria, associate of science degree. Baes plans to begin his nursing career at a local hospital and continue his education.
"Patience, and the one thing I learned about myself is the strength to keep going when I felt like giving up. And now, I'm a proud nursing graduate."
— Alina Cervantes, 32, of Victoria, associate of applied science-nursing degree. Cervantes plans to go to work at Citizens Medical Center after graduation.
"The whole college process. I'm a first-generation student, so I had to learn all about the college. How the degrees work, all the certificates you can go for and all those things that you need for a degree."
— Monica Hernandez, 21, of Ganado, associate of applied science-nursing degree. Hernandez hopes to get a job at Citizens Medical Center and plans to continue her education for a bachelor's degree in the near future.
"Getting through the hard times."
— Liliana Martinez, 21, of Victoria, vocational nursing certificate. Martinez plans to continue her nursing education after receiving her certificate to become a registered nurse.
"Just going through the hardship and doing the hard work. We pulled through. It was a tough road."
— Esmeralda Mata, 37, of Victoria, vocational nursing certificate. Mata plans to continue her nursing education to become a registered nurse.
"Prior to attending VC, I didn't know our professors would be so one-on-one. My math teacher inspired me to become a teacher in the future."
— Daniel Perez, 21, of Victoria, associates of science degree. Perez plans to go to UHV and earn his teaching certificate.
"It was just hard. There wasn't really anything surprising. It was just hard, but we had really great teachers."
— Amanda Terrazas, 29, of Victoria, associate of applied science-nursing degree. Terrazas is going to work at Citizens Medical Center's labor and delivery department.