Victoria College graduates said they were able to walk the stage after a pandemic, working part-time while attending school and other personal challenges on Saturday at the Victoria Independent School District Fine Art Center.

Over 650 degrees and certificates were awarded at Saturday's commencement ceremony. Graduates hugged each other, took photos with friends and eagerly awaited their walk across the stage leading up to the ceremony.

As the graduates entered the center's auditorium, each beaming with smiles while "Pomp and Circumstance" played, their families were hooting and hollering for their graduates.

On some of the graduates' caps you could see pictures of family, children and messages that were important to them.

Some messages included, "Make every breath count," "Thrived under pressure," "I did it for them," "Shoot for the moon."

"This is an amazing day for all of Victoria, Texas, because if you think about it, so many of our students come into Victoria College to start," Victoria College president Jennifer Kent said.

Whether it is a student who is getting a GED diploma through the college or pursuing an associate's degree as part of a continuing journey to career or university, it is a cause for celebration, Kent said.

"When we have a student that gets to that degree, they are on their way to upward economic mobility," she said.

Reginaldo Flores, 47, an Emergency Medical Services graduate and student speaker, was one such student. He worked three jobs while pursuing his associate's degree.

The one message Flores looked to pass along to his fellow graduates is to remember those who helped them reach the moment at hand on Saturday, such as mentors, teachers, family and others.

"None of us get here alone, and from here forward none of us travel alone," Flores said. "The key is to make sure that you properly culture and cultivate those relationships so that they can continue to be your strengths after graduation."

The Victoria Advocate asked graduates what advantage they found in attending Victoria College. Here are some responses.

"Local. I'm from Victoria and I work for Victoria Fire Department. So big advantages: I knew the instructors very well from here and it's just nice on the schedule between work and actual school in the paramedic program with how it's scheduled. So with my work, I never had to take off to go to the program and work around the firefighter schedule."

"Being in town with my family and going for the career I wanted and I'm glad Victoria College offered the PTA program because that's exactly what I wanted to do. Also, at Victoria College they have a lot of resources to help the students. It's a great, great college."

"Just being able to stay around my family and friends."

"The expense, it's a lot cheaper than going to university."

"For me it was the convenience. I actually worked three jobs, so the ability to go ahead and take (classes) at my own pace was really helpful and, honestly, the only way I could go to school and finish my degree."