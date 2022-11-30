Sure, Victoria College is known for moving students into four-year universities, for its nursing program and many other academic achievements.

But its workforce and continuing education program is also embedded into the Crossroads business ecosystem, and now, thanks to state grants, some small businesses could get help sending workers for training. Depending on the subject, after grant funding the course could be free for the business and the employee.

"If you know someone that needs a little bit of help with computers, we have a computer literacy class that's offered in the evenings," Rachel Nessel, the college's workforce and continuing education director, said on Tuesday morning. "We have Microsoft Excel that's offered on evenings and weekends, we have customer service, we have dealing with conflict.

"So a lot of those type business and technology classes, they are very short. Some of them, like I said, are offered on the weekends, most are offered in the evenings. So that employees of your organizations can attend those outside of business hours," she told participants in the Victoria Partnership, a group of business and government leaders.

Grants from the Texas Workforce Commission might even cover most of the expenses for the noncredit business-development classes, she said. The workforce commission will cover $900 of the tuition for employees of small businesses who have been with the company a year or more and $1,800 for newer employees.

"The largest majority of our training is our industrial trades," she said. "We offer multiple levels in a variety of trades. … We offer carpentry, electrician heating, ventilation and air conditioning, millwright, pipe fitting, plumbing, power line worker, and welding. So we offer these in Victoria and some of them we also offer at our Gonzalez center. Welding we just offer at our Gonzalez center."

The college recently acquired two tractors through a grant to teach truck driving that would lead to a CDL license.

Also available are language classes, such as Spanish language for medical professionals. "We have two levels this semester. So we have a level one and level two. So those in the healthcare careers, they can bolster their Spanish skills to be able to serve those people who only speak Spanish," she said.

The spring semester begins Jan. 17 and registration concludes Jan. 12. But first, it's good to apply and complete a FAFSA financial aid application. Details are available at victoriacollege.edu/wce or at 361-582-2528.