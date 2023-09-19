For over 30 years, Neight Escalante, 44, has been passionate about comic books and geek culture collectibles.
That passion became his business, with It's Over 9,000 Comics and Cards. Still, like any business owner, Escalante has faced challenges, with him recently deciding to close down his brick-and-mortar store in favor of a new store at 361 Pop-Up Shops.
"The overhead was just too much," Escalante said. "There were times when it was a question whether or not we could make rent. Sometimes, it would get to the end of the month, and then on the last day, we were able to make rent."
It's not the first time he has had to shutter his brick-and-mortar location in his almost decade of running his business, but moving into 361 Pop-Up Shops about a month ago has been a boon for his business.
Previously, his social media presence and network with other collectible stores kept him in business through online marketplaces. Without a brick-and-mortar, and Escalante made more money without a storefront than with one, he said.
The main benefit of a physical location was that it gave those with a collectible interest, particularly with card games, a place to gather, bond and play.
"The issue with that is it is incumbent on the players to make sure their local shop will still be there," Escalante said. “Unfortunately, it's something you can really do anywhere.”
Unfortunately, while people came to play whenever the shop hosted game nights, they wouldn't always reinvest in the shop by buying their cards there, he said.
"It's just the reality of it," Escalante said.
It's an issue compounded by the decisions card game companies make with their games that determine how well any given new set of cards will sell, he said.
It has been tough recently with cards, as decisions made by Hasbro-owned Wizards of the Coast, developers of the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering, have caused controversy and, in turn, caused a swing in demand, Escalante said.
However, with his store at 361 Pop-Up Shops, the overhead has significantly been reduced and his regular customers have embraced the change, he said.
"Here, it is so much more manageable. We have a good community, and what's cool about this place is if someone is coming in for a specific item, may come in and look around (the other stores)," Escalante said.
The business has brought in significant traffic for 361 Pop-Up Shops, said Joseph Capers, 361 Pop-Up Shops owner.
"With him in the front, it is a win-win. His clientele is finding him now, and they are starting to enter the building," Capers said. "What we do is provide a space that vendors can treat like their own business. He embraced that, telling me that without the concern of overhead he can actually focus and think about how to grow his business."
Regardless of the challenges presented, Escalante plans to continue to make his passion for comics and collectibles his business. He gets to talk to his customers about what they enjoy themselves.
"It's what I love," he said. "I've been hooked on this stuff ever since I opened up my first comic book around 10 years old."