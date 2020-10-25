Victoria County commissioners on Monday will discuss a grant application that could lead to an updated historic resources survey for the county.
The county is preparing an application for the Texas Historical Commission Certified Local Government grant program, according to a memo from Robin Knipling, the county’s grant administrator. The requested funds will be used to develop a survey plan for Victoria, which will serve as the foundation for an updated and expanded historic resources survey.
