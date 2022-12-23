SAN ANTONIO — For Victoria resident Brittany Zuniga, 21, the idea of paying $2,000 out of pocket for a specially designed helmet called a Dynamic Orthotic Cranioplasty Band to treat her infant daughter Rylynn Lopez's plagiocephaly was overwhelming. She can barely afford to make ends meet working two jobs.

In an attempt to raise money for the band, Zuniga and her family held a plate sale, and the Victoria community came out in full force raising $3,500, not only giving her the $2,000 necessary for the band but also ensuring a great first Christmas for Rylynn.

On the day of the plate sale, Dec. 4, people lined up for Zuniga's spaghetti plates even before she was set up. Even before the sale was supposed to start at 2 p.m., she had to get even more plates to satisfy the overwhelming turnout.

"Some people just showed up, and they handed me a check or they handed me an envelope with money, and I was like, 'Please at least take a cupcake or take some cookies or something, but some people insisted not to take anything. They just wanted to donate," Zuniga said. "Whenever I counted everything after everything was already over, I literally broke down crying because in one envelope there was $1,000. There were 10 $100 bills, and that's just so amazing. It's a blessing."

On Wednesday Zuniga and Rylynn got a ride with family to San Antonio to get her band and make final adjustments at Cranial Technologies' San Antonio office.

Despite being far from home, Rylynn never seemed scared or unsure as she rolled into the office in her unicorn stroller.

That fearlessness continued into the exam room. Zachary Smith, Cranial Technologies clinician and certified orthotist, examined her. She gleefully played with a ball spinner toy in hand and grabbed at the band to see what it felt like.

Rylynn has been in the grabbing phase of her development. She is particularly fond of grabbing hair despite not being a fan of her own hair being touched, Zuniga said.

Despite this, Rylynn never complained and wore the band without issue. Later at home, decals were applied to it.

The ultimate goal of the band is ensure Rylynn's head forms correctly, so there aren't any issues that could impact her years later, Smith said.

"Sometimes if left untreated, that could mean we have a crossbite, where one portion of the jaw is farther forward than the other, so by allowing these areas to grow back into the right spot, we're restoring the functionality," he said.

Smith compared it to how some people manage to grow in a planter pot watermelons that look like cubes.

Rylynn has to wear the band for 23 hours a day. The only time it is taken off is for bathing and to look for any red marks from either the heat or pressure caused by the band.

It is expected to be 14-16 weeks before Rylynn's head is fully corrected. Zuniga and Rylynn will have to travel to San Antonio every two weeks to get it readjusted as her treatment progresses.

"She still has a pretty big window to make the improvements. It just takes a little bit longer, so we have all the way up until 18 months of age in order to make good corrections to the head shape. But actually, the older that you are, the slower you grow, so it just extends the treatment time a little longer," Smith said.

The optimal time to treat is within four to six months, Megan Goh, Cranial Technologies spokesperson, said.

The remaining funds from the plate sale went to toys and other baby stuff, making Zuniga and Rylynn's Christmas a joyful one. Zuniga is nothing but thankful, she said.

"It was just amazing. Everything was amazing. ... everybody who came out and who blessed us, it's just awesome," Zuniga said.