U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, second from left and U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud listen to Jason Montemajor, special operations supervisor with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol talk about the U.S.-Mexico border wall on Tuesday in Mission. Montemajor said 89 miles of the wall have not been completed and construction was halted by a January executive order from the Biden Administration.
Jason Montemajor, special operations supervisor with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol talks about the U.S.-Mexico border wall on Tuesday in Mission. Only 21 miles of the planned 110-mile section of the wall has been completed, he said.
MCALLEN — U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud traveled to America's southern border this week with Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr and two fellow congressmen, arriving the same day that Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration in response to an "ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants."
As the delegation toured the most traversed checkpoint operated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, a temporary migrant holding facility and border wall infrastructure, humanitarian shelters in downtown McAllen and Harlingen bustled with migrants who had been detained, processed and released by federal agents and were trying to reconnect with family members across the United States.
Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.
"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
