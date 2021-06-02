Delegation's Itinerary

The Advocate is accompanying congressmen Michael Cloud, Lauren Boebert and Byron Donalds and Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr on a trip to the southern border this week. Here is the delegation's itinerary. Several of the briefings are limited only to the congressmen.

Tuesday

Tour of Falfurrias Border Patrol Station in Falfurrias, about 70 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border on U.S. 281

Tour of Donna Processing Center in Donna where migrants, including those who entered the country unaccompanied, are held before receiving a court date

Tour of Anzalduas Park in Mission to view border infrastructure and receive briefing on status of border wall construction.

Wednesday

Briefings from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security and Investigations in McAllen

Night tour of the Rio Grande River by the Border Patrol Union Council

Thursday

Boat and helicopter tour of the border