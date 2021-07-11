The Victoria City Council will canvass the results of the July 4th election at a special Tuesday meeting, which will formally certify Jeff Bauknight’s victory in the mayoral race and the results of the District 3 council seat race.
Bauknight beat challengers David Crook and Emett Alvarez by earning about 69.4% of the nearly 5,000 votes cast, according to the unofficial election results.
I was born and raised in Houston, but spent many summers and weekends in the Crossroads while growing up. I studied journalism at the University of Texas at Austin, and feel lucky to cover a region I love dearly.
