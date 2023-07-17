Victoria County accepted a $50,000 settlement on Monday stemming from an earlier lawsuit against a major automaker.
Commissioners agreed to take part in a 2016 settlement against Volkswagen in which the car manufacturer was accused of programming cheats into its diesel vehicle computers to avoid federal pollution rules.
In 2016, the Federal Trade Commission and Volkswagen agreed the company would spend up to $10 Billion to buyback, terminate Leases or modify affected 2-liter vehicles and compensate consumers. It also agreed to spend $4.7 billion to mitigate pollution and and invest in support of zero-emission vehicle technology.
“By duping the regulators, Volkswagen turned nearly half a million American drivers into unwitting accomplices in an unprecedented assault on our atmosphere,” said Sally Q. Yates, deputy attorney general at the time of the settlement.
The affected vehicles included 2009 through 2015 Volkswagen TDI diesel models of Jettas, Passats, Golfs and Beetles as well as the TDI Audi A3.
Victoria County is one of nine in Texas to accept a $50,000 settlement from Volkswagen. Other counties received settlements of $75,000, $100,000, $125,000 and $150,000 in their settlements with the automaker.
"There's not a ton of diesel Volkswagens, but Commissioners Court in 2016, being that we were able to take these steps, didn't want to allow a scandal like that to occur without response from us," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.
According to Zeller, the $50,000 will go into the county's general fund and be used for general county services.
In other action, commissioners enacted a burn ban due to the ongoing heat wave and the dry conditions in the region.
According to Victoria County Fire Marshall Richard Castillo, the area is listed at an average 587 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index and at times the index has reached 631. "The Texas Forest Service recommends that communities exceeding the 500 index consider going into a burn ban," Castillo wrote to commissioners.
"Overall, we're getting to that point where that we're going to have to do something and err on the health and safety," Castillo told commissioners on Monday.
With a burn ban in effect, no open burning of brush piles or trash pits is allowed until the index reaches less than 450.
If caught illegally burning, offenders could receive a $600 citation, Castillo said.
"We hate to issue them, but if we do have to we will," he said. "We're going to try to get everybody to realize that we are in a burn ban and its a serious thing."