Victoria County commissioners accepted two fully executed agreements for the Victoria Regional Airport on Tuesday morning.

The Commissioners Court accepted a professional agreement from Centurion Planning and Design for on-call airport planning, engineering, environmental and construction inspection and administration consultant services. The firm is based in San Angelo. Since 2018, Centurion has expanded its client base to include international airports, universities, manufacturers, and communities ranging in size from 900 residents to over 100,000.

"They fully executed the agreement," Victoria County Chief of Staff Giani Cantu said.

Commissioners also accepted a professional agreement from ArkStar to market air services for the airport. Based on assessments from five staff evaluators, ArkStar scored the highest among the three firms bidding on the contract. In a prior commissioners court hearing, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the firm will receive $60,000 yearly to market the airport.

The lone commercial airline serving the airport, SkyWest, began service to Victoria in November 2020, with its contract set to end Oct. 31, 2023. It originally offered 12 round-trip flights a week to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. On Feb. 1, the early morning flight was discontinued in a cost-cutting move, leaving two flights daily from Victoria to Houston and two flights returning to Victoria.

The problem is residents are unfamiliar with the airport operations, thus the need for a marketing team. The early morning flight has returned to the airport, Zeller said last week.

SkyWest in March gave a 90-day notice of intent to end flights to and from Victoria and 30 other airports it serves through the federal Essential Air Service program. SkyWest said it was unable to provide service due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The Department of Transportation prevented the withdrawal. The Essential Air Service program subsidizes flights to small communities to ensure at least a minimal amount of air service.

SkyWest, which operates a codeshare agreement with United Airlines as United Express to Victoria, had to submit the notice of intent because it is required of airlines serving Essential Air Service communities. The federal Department of Transportation rejected the notice and is searching for a new carrier to replace SkyWest.

SkyWest operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines and carried more than 36 million passengers in 2021. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest has a fleet of more than 500 aircraft. It connects passengers to 255 destinations throughout North America.