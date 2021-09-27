Victoria County Commissioners approved a final invoice payment for Virtus, now called Commercial Restoration Company, concerning insurance claims and expenditures for repairs to damages from Hurricane Harvey.
The original invoice, submitted by Commercial Restoration Company in January 2019, was for about $850,000, said Commissioner Kevin Janak.
Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
