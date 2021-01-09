Beer on draft is available at Breezy’s, a new bar and grill that opened for a month only to close again because of COVID-19 restrictions. The bar reopened as a food establishment and is now allowed to operate as a bar under state orders.
Businesses operating as bars are forced to temporarily close their doors in the Victoria area, but some have innovated their operations to serve customers.
New Year's Eve, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a seventh consecutive day of COVID-19 patients occupying 15% or higher of area hospital beds. Under a statewide executive order previously issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, the seventh consecutive day forced businesses receiving 51% or more of their revenue from alcohol sales to temporarily close their doors. It also forces many businesses to reduce to 50% of their buildings' capacities.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
