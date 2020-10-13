Lola Menchaca shields herself from the sun as she waits in line to early vote Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center on Navarro Street. “There are too many people in the world without health care,” Menchaca said. “Hopefully, we’ll get the right person in office.”
Lola Menchaca shields herself from the sun as she waits in line to early vote Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center on Navarro Street. “There are too many people in the world without health care,” Menchaca said. “Hopefully, we’ll get the right person in office.”
Kisha Buckner looks up from her phone as she approaches the entrance of the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center during the first day of early voting on Tuesday, Oct. 13. “Every vote matters,” Buckner said.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
