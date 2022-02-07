The burn ban in Victoria County has been lifted.
County Judge Ben Zeller announced the end of the ban at Commissioners Court Monday morning. Commissioners also received a lease extension for a COVID-19 treatment center at the meeting.
"I spoke to our fire marshal, Richard Castillo, discussing the burn ban," Zeller said. "He was comfortable lifting that with conditions as they are, so that's what we'll do effective now."
There is the possibility that a burn ban would need to be reinstated in the future, Zeller said.
Rains over the past week created the conditions necessary to lift the ban, said Lt. Marshall Frazier, Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The ban was instated in January for a number of reasons, Frazier said.
"We hadn't had much rain," he said. "We had real low relative humidity at the time, and the recent freezes had basically killed all the grass, and it was just dry and ready to go."
Later in the meeting, Commissioners received a lease extension for the COVID-19 Regional Infusion Center.
The center is located in the Mitchell Guidance Center, which is owned by the Victoria Independent School District. It is being used as a COVID-19 Regional Infusion Center for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not yet require hospitalization and are not receiving supplemental oxygen, according to a news release from Victoria’s Office of Emergency Management.
Monoclonal antibodies, the treatment administered at the center, can help prevent patients with COVID-19 from becoming sicker and requiring hospital care.
The center has performed 2,853 infusion since opening in September, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
The rental fee is $7,500 monthly and has been extended to May 31.
