Victoria County clerk candidates discussed possible tech upgrades for the clerk's office and the responsibilities of the office at a Wednesday debate at the University of Houston-Victoria.
Incumbent County Clerk Heidi Easley and challenger Brandy Schustereit discussed the responsibilities of the county clerk's office, but they differed on what could be done to improve accessibility and technology at the office.
The most import aspect of the clerk's job is keeping the integrity of the county records, Schustereit said.
Easley agreed but also said that while that is a top priority of the position, customer service must be priority in the role as well.
"We deal with customers all day long," Easley said. "They are the No. 1 priority with how we interact with the public."
In regard to the office's budget, Easley said she takes pride in how her office looks for opportunities to get the best value for the county, but also she also said she fights hard for her office to receive more money for the work they do.
The office should look for the best value it can, but Schustereit said it shouldn't come at the expense of quality of service.
Schustereit suggested streamlining online accessibility so people can print at home rather than having the clerk's office do so as way of saving money on paper usage.
Easley said later that many of those services are accessible online already in the wake of COVID-19.
"Their time is valuable to us," Easley said.
Schustereit said that while some services may be online, the user experience could use an upgrade in terms of software.
As someone who has worked two decades in the records division of the district's attorney's office or the sheriff's office, Schustereit has made a career out of public service, she said.
"I've spoken to several people, and they seem to be less impressed with the years of service and more impressed at the quality of service," she said.
There is a need for new leadership at the clerk's office, Schustereit said. Should she be elected, she would work to develop transparency and trust by putting the needs of community first. She also said she would use technology to move the office forward efficiently in both security and innovation.
"The choice is clear if you believe we need new leadership for our county," she said.
Easley noted her 27-years of experience and her time as county clerk. She said that people from the state compliment how organized and friendly the current county clerk's office is.
"The most gratifying part, and that gives me the qualification to be your county clerk, is the service as your county clerk," Easley said. "I'm here for you. I work for you."
In a dream world, the county would buy all the software it wants, but it comes at a cost, and what the county clerk's office has done has proven to work, Easley said. She hopes voters will allow that to continue, she said.
Early voting for the primary begins Feb. 14, and the final day to vote being March 1.
