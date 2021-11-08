Victoria County Commissioners voted Monday to approve new precinct boundaries for the county's commissioners, justices of the peace, and constables.
The map adopted closely follows the first proposal included in the meeting's agenda packet with a slight change that would return a portion of land along the Guadalupe River to Precinct 2. It was erroneously added to Precinct 3 in the proposed map.
"What we've seen between the last census and now is that the two northern most precincts, Precincts 2 and 4, are well above the target population, and the southern precincts, Precincts 1 and 3, are below that population," said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. "Our goal is to take population from the two that are over and move it to the two that are under without doing any mischief to minority representation in those precincts."
Precinct 1 now includes all of the Tanglewood and Brentwood subdivisions, portions of which previously belonged in Precinct 4. Portions of the city around Howell Middle School and Victoria Station Apartments, which previously belonged in Precinct 2, are now included in Precinct 3.
Both Precincts 1 and 3 are minority-majority precincts in Victoria County. With the new maps, the Anglo population in Precinct 1 would increase from 21.07% to 22.28%, while in Precinct 3 it would decrease from 37.5% to 37.3%, a change that is within the confines of the law, said Zeller.
"I wish things would just stay the way they are," said Commissioner Danny Garcia, who represents Precinct 1. "But I know that we're going to have to make some changes."
Garcia said he wished he had more time to consider alternative options. However, because the release of Census data was delayed due to the pandemic, Commissioners had a limited timeline in which to approve boundaries.
"This may be the last simple tweak for Victoria County with redistricting," said Commissioner Clint Ives, who represents Precinct 4 and was in office during the last redistricting process in 2011. "Looking at the growth over the last two census periods, if that trajectory continues, we're going to have to look at this map as a whole."
During the past several redistricting cycles, Commissioners have been able to balance their precinct populations by changing their political boundaries within the city of Victoria. If the population growth trends of the past several years continue, redistricting could require reimagining each precincts' boundaries.
"You get into some curious scenarios," said Ives. "It's going to be something that's going to be dealt with in the next census."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.