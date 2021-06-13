Victoria County Courthouse

Victoria County commissioners meet in the Victoria County Courthouse, 115 N. Bridge St.

 Kayla Renie | krenie@vicad.com

Victoria County Commissioners Court will discuss a list of capital improvement needs across the county at Monday’s meeting.

One of big need is for improvements to the historic 1967 jail, said County Judge Ben Zeller. The discussion will also include a game plan for how to prioritize these projects and eventually timeline for them, he said.

Cat writes about Victoria's city and county government. Questions, tips, or ideas? Let me know cdelaura@vicad.com or (361) 580-6511

